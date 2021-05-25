Lemonade (NYSE:LMND) Releases Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Lemonade (NYSE:LMND) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $26 million-$27 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $26.24 million.

Shares of Lemonade stock traded down $4.78 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $76.06. 2,074,872 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,337,528. The stock has a market cap of $4.67 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $84.16 and its 200-day moving average is $105.97. Lemonade has a 52 week low of $44.11 and a 52 week high of $188.30.

Lemonade (NYSE:LMND) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.81) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $23.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.88 million. Lemonade had a negative net margin of 147.00% and a negative return on equity of 26.53%. The company’s revenue was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Lemonade will post -3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on LMND shares. Barclays reduced their price objective on Lemonade from $101.00 to $71.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Oppenheimer upgraded Lemonade from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lemonade from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Lemonade from $159.00 to $134.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price target on Lemonade from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Lemonade has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $88.57.

In other Lemonade news, Director Becker Caryn Seidman sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.80, for a total value of $2,670,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,670,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider John Sheldon Peters sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.84, for a total value of $494,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,036,484.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 36,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,747,120.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Lemonade stock. Thrive Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,101,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,772,000. Lemonade accounts for 58.3% of Thrive Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Thrive Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.95% of Lemonade as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 53.47% of the company’s stock.

About Lemonade

Lemonade, Inc provides various insurance products in the United States and Europe. Its insurance products cover stolen or damaged property, and personal liability that protects its customers if they are responsible for an accident or damage to another person or their property. The company also offers renters, homeowners, pet, and life insurance products, as well as landlord insurance policies.

