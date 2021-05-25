LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $717.24 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH) will announce sales of $717.24 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for LGI Homes’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $642.00 million to $776.63 million. LGI Homes posted sales of $481.60 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 48.9%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that LGI Homes will report full year sales of $2.92 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.87 billion to $3.02 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $3.08 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.00 billion to $3.20 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow LGI Homes.

Get LGI Homes alerts:

LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $3.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.37 by $1.58. The business had revenue of $705.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $543.93 million. LGI Homes had a return on equity of 32.58% and a net margin of 14.54%. LGI Homes’s revenue was up 55.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.67 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on LGIH shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on LGI Homes from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Wedbush raised their price target on LGI Homes from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. KeyCorp started coverage on LGI Homes in a report on Monday, February 22nd. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Wolfe Research started coverage on LGI Homes in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised LGI Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $144.83.

LGI Homes stock opened at $167.39 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 9.12 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The company has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion, a PE ratio of 11.14 and a beta of 1.57. LGI Homes has a one year low of $80.40 and a one year high of $188.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $167.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $129.08.

In related news, CMO Rachel Lyons Eaton sold 378 shares of LGI Homes stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.27, for a total transaction of $65,496.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 39,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,828,397.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Michael Larry Snider sold 3,850 shares of LGI Homes stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.26, for a total value of $501,501.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 121,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,840,527.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 73,470 shares of company stock valued at $10,165,342 over the last three months. Insiders own 11.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Strs Ohio bought a new position in LGI Homes during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in LGI Homes during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in LGI Homes during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in LGI Homes during the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in LGI Homes during the first quarter worth about $55,000. 81.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About LGI Homes

LGI Homes, Inc designs, constructs, and sells homes in the United States. It offers entry-level homes, such as detached and attached homes, and move-up homes under the LGI Homes brand name; and luxury series homes under the Terrata Homes brand name. As of December 31, 2020, it owned 113 communities. The company serves in Texas, Arizona, Florida, Georgia, New Mexico, Colorado, North Carolina, South Carolina, Washington, Tennessee, Minnesota, Oklahoma, Alabama, California, Oregon, Nevada, West Virginia, Virginia, and Pennsylvania.

Featured Article: Understanding the different types of bonds

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on LGI Homes (LGIH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for LGI Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LGI Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.