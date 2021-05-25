LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $548.04 Million

Equities research analysts expect LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) to report sales of $548.04 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for LHC Group’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $538.05 million and the highest is $554.67 million. LHC Group reported sales of $487.32 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.5%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that LHC Group will report full-year sales of $2.23 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.21 billion to $2.24 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $2.41 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.36 billion to $2.45 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow LHC Group.

LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The health services provider reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $524.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $524.92 million. LHC Group had a net margin of 5.99% and a return on equity of 11.12%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on LHCG shares. Zacks Investment Research cut LHC Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $192.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of LHC Group in a research report on Monday, January 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $255.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of LHC Group from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $229.11.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LHCG. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in LHC Group by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 124 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of LHC Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of LHC Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of LHC Group by 343.2% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 164 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new position in shares of LHC Group in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors own 85.64% of the company’s stock.

LHCG traded up $0.41 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $196.18. 768 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 173,772. LHC Group has a 52 week low of $149.43 and a 52 week high of $236.81. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $201.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $203.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.41.

About LHC Group

LHC Group, Inc, a health care provider, specializes in the post-acute continuum of care primarily for Medicare beneficiaries in the United States. The company's Home Health Services segment offers home nursing services, including wound care and dressing changes, cardiac rehabilitation, infusion therapy, pain management, pharmaceutical administration, skilled observation and assessment, and patient education; medically-oriented social services; and physical, occupational, and speech therapy services.

