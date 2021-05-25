Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILAK) Shares Purchased by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILAK) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 450,383 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,866 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Liberty Latin America were worth $5,846,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Two Creeks Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Liberty Latin America by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. Two Creeks Capital Management LP now owns 6,836,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,818,000 after acquiring an additional 977,767 shares during the period. Fine Capital Partners L.P. boosted its position in Liberty Latin America by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Fine Capital Partners L.P. now owns 4,805,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,296,000 after purchasing an additional 438,506 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Liberty Latin America during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,044,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Liberty Latin America by 28.7% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,757,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,486,000 after purchasing an additional 391,339 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Liberty Latin America by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,556,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,264,000 after purchasing an additional 49,483 shares in the last quarter. 57.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Liberty Latin America alerts:

Separately, Pivotal Research increased their price target on Liberty Latin America from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday.

NASDAQ LILAK opened at $14.08 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a PE ratio of -5.97 and a beta of 1.53. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.34. Liberty Latin America Ltd. has a 1-year low of $7.47 and a 1-year high of $14.93.

Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILAK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.44.

Liberty Latin America Company Profile

Liberty Latin America Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed, mobile, and subsea telecommunications services. The company offers communications and entertainment services, including video, broadband internet, fixed-line telephony, and mobile services to residential and business customers; and business products and services that include enterprise-grade connectivity, data center, hosting, and managed solutions, as well as information technology solutions for small and medium enterprises, international companies, and governmental agencies.

Featured Story: Forex

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LILAK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILAK).

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Latin America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Latin America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.