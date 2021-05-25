Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) Releases Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 1.080-1.120 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Life Storage also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 4.330-4.410 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:LSI traded up $1.05 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $98.59. The company had a trading volume of 3,395 shares, compared to its average volume of 589,016. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.04 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $93.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $83.96. Life Storage has a fifty-two week low of $60.67 and a fifty-two week high of $98.18.

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.38). The company had revenue of $171.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.24 million. Life Storage had a net margin of 25.33% and a return on equity of 7.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Life Storage will post 4.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 14th were issued a $0.74 dividend. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 13th. Life Storage’s payout ratio is currently 74.56%.

LSI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Life Storage from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Evercore ISI raised Life Storage from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $82.00 to $94.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Life Storage from $92.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Life Storage from $80.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist upped their price objective on Life Storage from $85.00 to $88.00 in a report on Friday, March 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Life Storage presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $90.75.

In related news, CFO Andrew J. Gregoire sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.55, for a total transaction of $477,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Joseph Saffire sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.55, for a total value of $579,300.00. Insiders have sold 13,301 shares of company stock worth $1,277,029 over the last quarter. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Life Storage

Life Storage, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed equity REIT that is in the business of acquiring and managing self-storage facilities. Located in Buffalo, New York, the Company operates more than 900 storage facilities in 30 states and in the province of Ontario, Canada. The Company serves both residential and commercial storage customers with storage units rented by month.

