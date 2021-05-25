Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $45.20 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) will announce $45.20 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Limoneira’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $40.69 million and the highest is $50.30 million. Limoneira reported sales of $39.57 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 14.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Limoneira will report full year sales of $182.89 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $177.78 million to $191.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $227.18 million, with estimates ranging from $212.44 million to $252.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Limoneira.

Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.03. Limoneira had a negative net margin of 8.82% and a negative return on equity of 5.50%. The company had revenue of $38.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.37 million.

LMNR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Stephens raised shares of Limoneira from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Limoneira in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Lake Street Capital raised their price objective on Limoneira from $18.00 to $20.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Roth Capital raised their price objective on Limoneira from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Northland Securities upgraded Limoneira from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Limoneira presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.93.

LMNR stock opened at $18.75 on Tuesday. Limoneira has a twelve month low of $12.72 and a twelve month high of $19.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $331.59 million, a P/E ratio of -22.06, a PEG ratio of 17.63 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.58.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 16th. Investors of record on Monday, April 5th were paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 1st. Limoneira’s dividend payout ratio is currently -43.48%.

In related news, Director Jose De Jesus Loza acquired 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $18.38 per share, for a total transaction of $137,850.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 263,568 shares in the company, valued at $4,844,379.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 30,850 shares of company stock worth $542,093 and have sold 7,119 shares worth $126,226. 5.82% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Limoneira by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,125,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,746,000 after acquiring an additional 52,361 shares during the period. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC increased its stake in Limoneira by 60.0% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 759,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,295,000 after purchasing an additional 284,789 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Limoneira by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 607,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,120,000 after purchasing an additional 11,991 shares in the last quarter. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. increased its stake in Limoneira by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. now owns 432,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,565,000 after purchasing an additional 79,803 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in Limoneira in the 1st quarter worth about $4,410,000. 51.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Limoneira Company operates as an agribusiness and real estate development company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Fresh Lemons, Lemon Packing, Avocados, and Other Agribusiness. It grows, processes, packs, markets, and sells lemons. The company also grows avocado, oranges, and specialty citrus and other crops, including Moro blood oranges, Cara Cara oranges, Minneola tangelos, Star Ruby grapefruit, pummelos, pistachios, and wine grapes.

