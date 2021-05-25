Linamar (TSE:LNR) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $70.62

Linamar Co. (TSE:LNR) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$70.62 and traded as high as C$75.73. Linamar shares last traded at C$74.70, with a volume of 150,456 shares traded.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Linamar from C$83.00 to C$92.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Linamar from C$95.00 to C$100.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Linamar from C$84.00 to C$105.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Linamar from C$65.00 to C$95.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th.

Get Linamar alerts:

The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$74.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$70.62. The company has a market capitalization of C$4.89 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.27, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Linamar (TSE:LNR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported C$2.41 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$1.78 billion for the quarter. Research analysts expect that Linamar Co. will post 8.2000005 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be given a $0.16 dividend. This is a boost from Linamar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. Linamar’s payout ratio is currently 7.39%.

In related news, Director Mark Stoddart sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$72.15, for a total value of C$505,050.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$321,644.70. Also, Senior Officer Roxanne Phyllis Rose sold 1,734 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$77.55, for a total transaction of C$134,471.70. Insiders sold a total of 16,884 shares of company stock worth $1,263,281 over the last ninety days.

About Linamar (TSE:LNR)

Linamar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, design, develop, and produce engineered products in Canada, North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Transportation and Industrial. The Transportation segment engages in the design, development, and manufacture of precision metallic components, modules, and systems for vehicle and power generation markets.

See Also: FAANG Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Linamar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linamar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.