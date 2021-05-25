Lisk (LSK) Price Hits $4.10 on Top Exchanges

Lisk (CURRENCY:LSK) traded up 10.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on May 25th. Lisk has a total market cap of $525.71 million and $104.12 million worth of Lisk was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Lisk has traded down 32.5% against the dollar. One Lisk coin can currently be purchased for approximately $4.10 or 0.00010793 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Waves (WAVES) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.94 or 0.00039301 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.45 or 0.00030130 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00003451 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0421 or 0.00000111 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0765 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00003791 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 35.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00005544 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded up 167.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0813 or 0.00000214 BTC.

About Lisk

Lisk (LSK) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 24th, 2016. Lisk’s total supply is 144,068,771 coins and its circulating supply is 128,138,503 coins. Lisk’s official message board is blog.lisk.io . The Reddit community for Lisk is /r/lisk and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Lisk’s official Twitter account is @LiskHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Lisk is lisk.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Lisk is a crypto-currency and decentralized application platform. As a crypto-currency, much like Bitcoin and other alternatives, it provides a decentralized payment system and digital money network. The network itself operates using a highly efficient Delegated-Proof-of-Stake (DPoS) consensus model, that is secured by 101 democratically elected delegates. The Lisk decentralized application platform, its most powerful component, allows the deployment, distribution, and monetization of decentralized applications and custom blockchains (sidechains) onto the Lisk blockchain. The inflation rate is 5 LISK per block, which gets lowered by 1 every year until it reaches a stable block reward of 1 LISK per block. Lisk partnered with Microsoft to integrate Lisk into its Azure Blockchain as a Service (BaaS) program — meaning developers worldwide can develop, test, and deploy Lisk blockchain applications using Microsoft's Azure cloud computing platform and infrastructure. “

Lisk Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lisk directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lisk should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Lisk using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

