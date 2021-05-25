Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) Shares Sold by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers lowered its stake in shares of Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) by 4.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 82,087 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,546 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.31% of Lithia Motors worth $32,021,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LAD. Wesbanco Bank Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lithia Motors during the first quarter worth approximately $4,852,000. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lithia Motors during the first quarter worth approximately $243,000. Gunderson Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lithia Motors during the first quarter worth approximately $1,992,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of Lithia Motors by 14.5% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $729,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Lithia Motors by 22.5% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 149,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,154,000 after acquiring an additional 27,344 shares during the last quarter. 92.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Shauna Mcintyre sold 110 shares of Lithia Motors stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $388.97, for a total transaction of $42,786.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $672,918.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Bryan B. Deboer sold 13,351 shares of Lithia Motors stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $376.76, for a total value of $5,030,122.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 237,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,517,422.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,850 shares of company stock valued at $5,600,269 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lithia Motors from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $449.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on shares of Lithia Motors from $462.00 to $465.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on shares of Lithia Motors from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Lithia Motors from $320.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Lithia Motors from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Lithia Motors has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $370.92.

Shares of NYSE LAD opened at $347.59 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.07, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.82. Lithia Motors, Inc. has a one year low of $118.09 and a one year high of $417.98. The company’s fifty day moving average is $380.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $342.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 1.26.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $5.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.73 by $1.16. The company had revenue of $4.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.89 billion. Lithia Motors had a net margin of 3.96% and a return on equity of 25.27%. The business’s revenue was up 54.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.01 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Lithia Motors, Inc. will post 23.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. This is an increase from Lithia Motors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Lithia Motors’s payout ratio is 7.70%.

Lithia Motors Profile

Lithia Motors, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Luxury. It offers new and used vehicles; vehicle financing services; warranties, insurance contracts, and vehicle and theft protection services; and automotive repair and maintenance services, as well as sells vehicle body and parts.

