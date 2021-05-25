LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the sixteen analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twelve have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $70.86.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on LPSN shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on LivePerson in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $76.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on LivePerson from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Mizuho reduced their price target on LivePerson from $90.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. TheStreet downgraded LivePerson from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Roth Capital increased their price target on LivePerson from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Get LivePerson alerts:

In related news, Director Kevin Lavan sold 15,000 shares of LivePerson stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.83, for a total value of $777,450.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,088,430. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Alexander Spinelli sold 4,839 shares of LivePerson stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.25, for a total transaction of $267,354.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 61,104 shares of company stock worth $3,507,379 over the last quarter. Insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning raised its position in shares of LivePerson by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning now owns 75,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,667,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of LivePerson by 60.0% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,400 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in shares of LivePerson during the 4th quarter worth about $387,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of LivePerson by 21.9% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,029 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $500,000 after buying an additional 1,442 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of LivePerson by 53.8% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 77,308 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,811,000 after buying an additional 27,059 shares in the last quarter.

LivePerson stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $53.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,972 shares, compared to its average volume of 829,346. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.85 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $54.46 and its 200 day moving average is $58.93. LivePerson has a 1-year low of $31.78 and a 1-year high of $72.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 3.49 and a current ratio of 3.49.

LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The technology company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.08. LivePerson had a negative return on equity of 36.51% and a negative net margin of 23.15%. The firm had revenue of $107.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.40 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that LivePerson will post -1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LivePerson Company Profile

LivePerson, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides conversational commerce solutions. The company operates in two segments, Business and Consumer. The Business segment enables brands to leverage LiveEngage's intelligence engine to connect with consumers through an integrated suite of mobile and online business messaging technologies.

Featured Article: How to Calculate Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for LivePerson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LivePerson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.