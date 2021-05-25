Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the seventeen research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and ten have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $2.75.

LYG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Redburn Partners upgraded Lloyds Banking Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Lloyds Banking Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.75 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Friday, April 23rd.

Shares of NYSE:LYG traded down $0.01 on Tuesday, hitting $2.73. The company had a trading volume of 5,090,174 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,984,777. The company has a market cap of $48.42 billion, a PE ratio of 22.92, a PEG ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.56. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.49 and a 200 day moving average of $2.12. Lloyds Banking Group has a 52-week low of $1.17 and a 52-week high of $2.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96.

Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.26 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that Lloyds Banking Group will post 0.33 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 16th will be given a dividend of $0.0318 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 15th. This represents a yield of 2.6%. Lloyds Banking Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.00%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Lloyds Banking Group by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 42,542,277 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $83,383,000 after purchasing an additional 4,902,920 shares during the period. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD boosted its position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 5.2% in the first quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 25,964,774 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,652,000 after buying an additional 1,286,218 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 1.3% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 15,445,947 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,834,000 after buying an additional 190,899 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Lloyds Banking Group by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 12,587,965 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,204,000 after acquiring an additional 1,289,230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in Lloyds Banking Group by 19.8% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 12,331,967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,611,000 after acquiring an additional 2,037,124 shares during the period. 1.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lloyds Banking Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings accounts, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, credit cards, and other financial services to personal and small business customers.

