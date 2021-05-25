Loop Capital Raises The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) Price Target to $370.00

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) had its price target lifted by equities researchers at Loop Capital from $350.00 to $370.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the home improvement retailer’s stock. Loop Capital’s target price indicates a potential upside of 17.52% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on HD. DA Davidson upped their target price on The Home Depot from $295.00 to $317.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on The Home Depot from $325.00 to $374.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Zelman & Associates lowered The Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on The Home Depot from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on The Home Depot from $288.00 to $375.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The Home Depot presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $323.07.

HD stock opened at $314.84 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $338.52 billion, a PE ratio of 22.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.85. The business has a 50 day moving average of $323.32 and a 200-day moving average of $286.70. The Home Depot has a 12-month low of $234.31 and a 12-month high of $345.69.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.78. The company had revenue of $37.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.68 billion. The Home Depot had a return on equity of 963.88% and a net margin of 10.45%. The Home Depot’s quarterly revenue was up 32.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.08 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that The Home Depot will post 13.86 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HD. Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in The Home Depot during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Westchester Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Home Depot in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Home Depot in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Home Depot by 139.6% in the fourth quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 127 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Finally, Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Home Depot in the first quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.88% of the company’s stock.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

