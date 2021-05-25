Loop Capital Raises The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) Price Target to $370.00

Posted by on May 25th, 2021

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) had its price target lifted by equities researchers at Loop Capital from $350.00 to $370.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the home improvement retailer’s stock. Loop Capital’s target price indicates a potential upside of 17.52% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on HD. DA Davidson upped their target price on The Home Depot from $295.00 to $317.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on The Home Depot from $325.00 to $374.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Zelman & Associates lowered The Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on The Home Depot from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on The Home Depot from $288.00 to $375.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The Home Depot presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $323.07.

HD stock opened at $314.84 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $338.52 billion, a PE ratio of 22.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.85. The business has a 50 day moving average of $323.32 and a 200-day moving average of $286.70. The Home Depot has a 12-month low of $234.31 and a 12-month high of $345.69.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.78. The company had revenue of $37.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.68 billion. The Home Depot had a return on equity of 963.88% and a net margin of 10.45%. The Home Depot’s quarterly revenue was up 32.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.08 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that The Home Depot will post 13.86 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HD. Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in The Home Depot during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Westchester Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Home Depot in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Home Depot in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Home Depot by 139.6% in the fourth quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 127 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Finally, Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Home Depot in the first quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.88% of the company’s stock.

About The Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

Featured Article: How do candlesticks reflect price movement?

Analyst Recommendations for The Home Depot (NYSE:HD)

Receive News & Ratings for The Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit