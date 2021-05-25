Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Has $1.27 Million Position in ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lowered its position in ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX) by 4.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 58,458 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,996 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in ChampionX were worth $1,270,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in ChampionX by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,977,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,261,000 after acquiring an additional 757,238 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of ChampionX by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,067,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,134,000 after buying an additional 51,325 shares during the last quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ChampionX by 22.9% during the 4th quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC now owns 4,665,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,390,000 after buying an additional 868,557 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of ChampionX by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,266,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,971,000 after buying an additional 327,272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ChampionX by 100.9% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,994,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,817,000 after buying an additional 1,503,637 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of ChampionX from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of ChampionX from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of ChampionX from $12.25 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ChampionX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of ChampionX from $23.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. ChampionX presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.96.

CHX stock opened at $25.32 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. ChampionX Co. has a 12 month low of $6.87 and a 12 month high of $27.10. The firm has a market cap of $5.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.52 and a beta of 3.35. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $22.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.32.

ChampionX (NASDAQ:CHX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. ChampionX had a negative net margin of 4.49% and a negative return on equity of 0.86%. The firm had revenue of $684.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $667.73 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.03 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that ChampionX Co. will post 0.57 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Julia Wright sold 8,125 shares of ChampionX stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.58, for a total transaction of $199,712.50. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 54,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,335,849.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Deric D. Bryant sold 17,550 shares of ChampionX stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.23, for a total transaction of $407,686.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 649,640 shares in the company, valued at $15,091,137.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 37,705 shares of company stock worth $888,179. Insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

ChampionX Company Profile

ChampionX Corporation provides chemistry solutions, and engineered equipment and technologies to oil and gas companies worldwide. The company's Production Chemical Technologies segment offers onshore and offshore chemical solutions, such as corrosion inhibitors, scale inhibitors, emulsion breakers, and biocides to oil and natural gas production and midstream markets to manage and control corrosion, oil and water separation, flow assurance, sour gas treatment, and water-related issues.

