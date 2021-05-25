Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM) by 28.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 38,539 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 15,365 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Select Medical were worth $1,314,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Select Medical in the 1st quarter worth about $460,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Select Medical by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,923 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $577,000 after buying an additional 1,358 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in Select Medical in the 1st quarter worth about $317,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Select Medical in the 1st quarter worth about $10,386,000. Finally, Nkcfo LLC purchased a new position in Select Medical in the 1st quarter worth about $153,000. 74.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Select Medical news, VP Robert G. Breighner, Jr. sold 5,040 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.07, for a total value of $186,832.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 33,018 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,223,977.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Robert A. Ortenzio sold 15,898 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total value of $540,532.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 5,140,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $174,793,388. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 419,431 shares of company stock valued at $13,849,167. 18.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Select Medical stock opened at $39.77 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.62. The company has a market cap of $5.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.41. Select Medical Holdings Co. has a 52-week low of $13.51 and a 52-week high of $40.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51.

Select Medical (NYSE:SEM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The health services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. Select Medical had a return on equity of 25.24% and a net margin of 5.59%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.37 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Select Medical Holdings Co. will post 2.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 18th. This is an increase from Select Medical’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. Select Medical’s payout ratio is 26.46%.

SEM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Select Medical from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Select Medical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Bank of America raised Select Medical from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Benchmark boosted their price target on Select Medical from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Select Medical from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.00.

Select Medical Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiary, Select Medical Corporation, operates critical illness recovery hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, outpatient rehabilitation clinics, and occupational health centers in the United States. The company's Critical Illness Recovery Hospital segment consists of hospitals that provide services for heart failure, infectious disease, respiratory failure and pulmonary disease, surgery requiring prolonged recovery, renal disease, neurological events, and trauma.

