Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) Price Target Lowered to $85.00 at Raymond James

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) had its target price trimmed by Raymond James from $93.00 to $85.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a strong-buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Barclays assumed coverage on Lumentum in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued an overweight rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating and issued a $81.00 target price on shares of Lumentum in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on Lumentum from $120.00 to $90.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Northland Securities lowered their target price on Lumentum from $130.00 to $90.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a buy rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of Lumentum in a research report on Friday, February 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $96.47.

Lumentum stock opened at $80.28 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 3.50 and a current ratio of 3.81. Lumentum has a 52 week low of $65.67 and a 52 week high of $112.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.04 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $85.89 and a 200-day moving average of $90.07.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The technology company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40. Lumentum had a return on equity of 21.50% and a net margin of 21.60%. The business had revenue of $419.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $434.02 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.26 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Lumentum will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Lumentum in the fourth quarter worth approximately $57,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Lumentum by 8,312.3% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,468 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $520,000 after acquiring an additional 5,403 shares in the last quarter. Pendal Group Limited bought a new position in Lumentum in the fourth quarter worth approximately $292,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Lumentum in the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Lumentum by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 100,142 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,493,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.46% of the company’s stock.

Lumentum Company Profile

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers (Lasers). The OpComms segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.

