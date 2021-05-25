Luminar Technologies (NASDAQ:LAZR) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Berenberg Bank

Stock analysts at Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Luminar Technologies (NASDAQ:LAZR) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set a “hold” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target suggests a potential downside of 15.09% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on LAZR. Zacks Investment Research cut Luminar Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Northland Securities upgraded Luminar Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on Luminar Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. They set a “hold” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on Luminar Technologies in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.00.

Shares of NASDAQ LAZR opened at $21.20 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $21.23. Luminar Technologies has a one year low of $9.95 and a one year high of $47.80.

Luminar Technologies (NASDAQ:LAZR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $5.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Luminar Technologies will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LAZR. Virtu Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Luminar Technologies by 569.5% during the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 80,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,968,000 after buying an additional 68,856 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in Luminar Technologies by 365.1% during the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 82,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,008,000 after buying an additional 64,829 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Luminar Technologies by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 162,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,947,000 after buying an additional 18,044 shares in the last quarter. Chescapmanager LLC increased its stake in Luminar Technologies by 131.3% during the 1st quarter. Chescapmanager LLC now owns 840,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,429,000 after buying an additional 477,078 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc acquired a new position in shares of Luminar Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,792,000. 4.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Luminar Technologies Company Profile

Luminar Technologies, Inc operates as a vehicle sensor and software company for passenger cars and commercial trucks. The company operates in two segments, Autonomy Solutions and Other Component Sales. The Autonomy Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells lidar sensors, and related perception and autonomy software solutions for original equipment manufacturers in the automobile, commercial vehicle, robo-taxi, and other related industries.

