Lyell Wealth Management LP Acquires Shares of 3,890 iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Lyell Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,890 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EEM. Sensible Financial Planning & Management LLC. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Sensible Financial Planning & Management LLC. now owns 8,845 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $457,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the period. LifePro Asset Management lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. LifePro Asset Management now owns 5,016 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment Corp IL lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 8,245 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $426,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Perennial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Perennial Advisors LLC now owns 13,644 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $705,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Country Trust Bank lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 47.4% during the 1st quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 622 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. 82.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $53.58 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $36.91 and a 1 year high of $58.29. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $53.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.36.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

Further Reading: Golden Cross

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.