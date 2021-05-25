Lyell Wealth Management LP Purchases 2,400 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Lyell Wealth Management LP grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 109.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,588 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $982,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. West Coast Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 21.8% during the 4th quarter. West Coast Financial LLC now owns 8,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,582,000 after acquiring an additional 1,456 shares during the last quarter. Smith Salley & Associates bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth $2,287,000. S&T Bank bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $1,168,000. Balentine LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3,090.9% in the fourth quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 351 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 10.8% in the first quarter. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 30,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,586,000 after buying an additional 3,006 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VB opened at $219.46 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $220.02 and a 200 day moving average of $205.87. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $138.12 and a 52-week high of $227.82.

