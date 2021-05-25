Mack-Cali Realty (NYSE:CLI) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mack-Cali Realty (NYSE:CLI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $18.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Mack-Cali's decent first-quarter 2021 results were supported by higher leasing activity at its office and multi-family residential portfolios. Yet, earnings dilution from suburban asset sales was a deterrent. It remains focused on a strategy to sell non-core suburban office assets and use the proceeds to repay its debt. Also, investments in Hudson River waterfront properties have enhanced asset quality and will help Mack-Cali to capture the growing demand for highly-amenitized office space. The company’s shares have outperformed the industry in the past three months. However, Mack-Cali’s substantially-leveraged balance sheet limits its strength to withstand any future credit crisis and unexpected negative externalities. Also, in a move to preserve its financial flexibility amid the uncertainties, quarterly dividends remain suspended.”

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Mack-Cali Realty from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 19th.

Shares of CLI opened at $17.24 on Monday. Mack-Cali Realty has a 52-week low of $10.35 and a 52-week high of $18.83. The business’s fifty day moving average is $16.40 and its 200-day moving average is $14.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 1.84. The firm has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -101.41 and a beta of 1.05.

Mack-Cali Realty (NYSE:CLI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.02). Mack-Cali Realty had a negative net margin of 1.27% and a negative return on equity of 8.16%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Mack-Cali Realty will post 0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director A. Akiva Katz acquired 442,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.51 per share, with a total value of $6,413,420.00. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 1,107,963 shares of company stock worth $17,006,256. 6.83% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Mack-Cali Realty by 33.2% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,488 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 870 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Mack-Cali Realty during the 1st quarter worth about $60,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its holdings in Mack-Cali Realty by 35.9% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 3,408 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Mack-Cali Realty by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 11,027 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 851 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in Mack-Cali Realty during the 4th quarter worth about $138,000. 88.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Mack-Cali Realty Company Profile

One of the country's leading real estate investment trusts (REITs), Mack-Cali Realty Corporation is an owner, manager and developer of premier office and multifamily properties in select waterfront and transit-oriented markets throughout New Jersey. Mack-Cali is headquartered in Jersey City, New Jersey, and is the visionary behind the city's flourishing waterfront, where the company is leading development, improvement and place-making initiatives for Harborside, a master-planned destination comprised of class A office, luxury apartments, diverse retail and restaurants, and public spaces.

