Macquarie Begins Coverage on Great Wall Motor (OTCMKTS:GWLLF)

Macquarie began coverage on shares of Great Wall Motor (OTCMKTS:GWLLF) in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Shares of GWLLF opened at $2.62 on Friday. Great Wall Motor has a one year low of $0.63 and a one year high of $4.15. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.79.

About Great Wall Motor

Great Wall Motor Company Limited researches and develops, manufactures, markets, and sells automobiles, and automotive parts and components in China, South Africa, Ecuador, Chile, Russia, Saudi Arabia, and internationally. The company offers pick-up trucks, SUVs, sedans, and energy vehicles primarily under the Haval, WEY, Great Wall Pickup, and ORA brand names; and unmanned vehicles.

