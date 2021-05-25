Macy’s (NYSE:M) Releases Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Macy’s (NYSE:M) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.030-0.120 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $-0.160. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.90 billion-$5 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.45 billion.Macy’s also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 1.710-2.120 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Macy’s from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on Macy’s from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Macy’s from $11.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Macy’s in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, TheStreet raised Macy’s from a d rating to a c- rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Macy’s has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $14.63.

Shares of Macy’s stock opened at $17.91 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. Macy’s has a 12 month low of $5.49 and a 12 month high of $22.30. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.16. The stock has a market cap of $5.58 billion, a PE ratio of -20.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 2.08.

Macy’s (NYSE:M) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.80. Macy’s had a positive return on equity of 2.78% and a negative net margin of 1.36%. The business had revenue of $4.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($2.03) EPS. Macy’s’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Macy’s will post 2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP John T. Harper sold 5,255 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.25, for a total value of $85,393.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $593,758.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Paul C. Varga purchased 33,115 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.42 per share, for a total transaction of $510,633.30. Insiders sold a total of 6,112 shares of company stock worth $100,826 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

About Macy's

Macy's, Inc, an omnichannel retail organization, operates stores, websites, and mobile applications under the Macy's, Bloomingdale's, and bluemercury brands. It sells a range of merchandise, including apparel and accessories for men, women, and kids; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods.

