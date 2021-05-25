Macy’s (NYSE:M) Releases Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Macy’s (NYSE:M) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.030-0.120 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $-0.160. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.90 billion-$5 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.45 billion.Macy’s also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 1.710-2.120 EPS.
Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Macy’s from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on Macy’s from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Macy’s from $11.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Macy’s in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, TheStreet raised Macy’s from a d rating to a c- rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Macy’s has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $14.63.
Shares of Macy’s stock opened at $17.91 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. Macy’s has a 12 month low of $5.49 and a 12 month high of $22.30. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.16. The stock has a market cap of $5.58 billion, a PE ratio of -20.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 2.08.
In related news, EVP John T. Harper sold 5,255 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.25, for a total value of $85,393.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $593,758.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Paul C. Varga purchased 33,115 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.42 per share, for a total transaction of $510,633.30. Insiders sold a total of 6,112 shares of company stock worth $100,826 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.
About Macy’s
Macy's, Inc, an omnichannel retail organization, operates stores, websites, and mobile applications under the Macy's, Bloomingdale's, and bluemercury brands. It sells a range of merchandise, including apparel and accessories for men, women, and kids; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods.
