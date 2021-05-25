Magnis Energy Technologies (OTCMKTS:URNXF) Shares Down 13%

Magnis Energy Technologies Limited (OTCMKTS:URNXF)’s share price traded down 13% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.21 and last traded at $0.24. 51,870 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 15% from the average session volume of 45,212 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.27.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.22.

Magnis Energy Technologies Company Profile (OTCMKTS:URNXF)

Magnis Energy Technologies Limited explores for and develops mineral properties in Australia and East Africa. It primarily explores for natural flake graphite used in batteries for storing electrical energy. The company holds a 100% interest in the Nachu graphite project located in southeast Tanzania.

