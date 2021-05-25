Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI) Issues Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $92 million-$96 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $63.52 million.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MGNI. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Magnite from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on shares of Magnite from $72.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Truist cut shares of Magnite from a buy rating to a hold rating and increased their price target for the company from $12.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Magnite in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued an in-line rating and a $44.00 price target for the company. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of Magnite from $80.00 to $46.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $42.56.

Magnite stock traded down $0.75 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $29.59. The company had a trading volume of 76,738 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,170,446. Magnite has a 12-month low of $5.39 and a 12-month high of $64.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $35.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.33 and a beta of 2.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 1.98.

Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.08. Magnite had a negative net margin of 23.02% and a negative return on equity of 1.56%. The firm had revenue of $60.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.22 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.06 earnings per share. Magnite’s revenue was up 67.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Magnite will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Michael G. Barrett sold 105,138 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.98, for a total value of $2,731,485.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Shawna Hughes sold 1,890 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.98, for a total transaction of $49,102.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 178,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,627,791.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 524,392 shares of company stock valued at $18,059,558. 5.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Magnite, Inc operates an independent sell-side advertising platform in the United States and internationally. The company's advertising platform enables publishers to monetize various screens and formats, including CTV, desktop display, video, audio, and mobile, as well as allows agencies and brands to access brand-safe ad inventory and execute advertising transactions.

