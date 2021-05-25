ManTech International Co. (NASDAQ:MANT) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.87 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that ManTech International Co. (NASDAQ:MANT) will announce earnings per share of $0.87 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for ManTech International’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.89 and the lowest is $0.85. ManTech International posted earnings of $0.84 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.6%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that ManTech International will report full year earnings of $3.54 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.50 to $3.58. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $3.75 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.68 to $3.93. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for ManTech International.

ManTech International (NASDAQ:MANT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.05. ManTech International had a net margin of 4.89% and a return on equity of 8.94%. The firm had revenue of $633.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $649.78 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.81 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MANT. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of ManTech International from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Alliance Global Partners lowered ManTech International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of ManTech International from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ManTech International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of ManTech International in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $83.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.50.

Shares of MANT traded up $0.08 on Tuesday, reaching $86.31. The stock had a trading volume of 3,593 shares, compared to its average volume of 186,665. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.76. ManTech International has a 12-month low of $61.91 and a 12-month high of $101.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be given a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. ManTech International’s payout ratio is 45.24%.

In other news, CFO Judith L. Bjornaas sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.07, for a total value of $645,525.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 24,521 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,110,522.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 33.59% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in ManTech International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,028,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ManTech International during the fourth quarter worth about $22,305,000. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in ManTech International by 46.4% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 786,513 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $69,951,000 after purchasing an additional 249,368 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in ManTech International by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,388,554 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $123,496,000 after buying an additional 165,961 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of ManTech International by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,599,607 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $409,089,000 after buying an additional 142,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.75% of the company’s stock.

ManTech International Company Profile

ManTech International Corporation provides technology solutions and services for U.S. defense, intelligence community, and federal civilian agencies worldwide. The company offers cyber solutions and services, including security operations, threat intelligence, incident response and forensics, boundary defense, security systems engineering, infrastructure security, and computer forensics and exploitation.

