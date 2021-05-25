MAP Protocol Market Cap Achieves $8.90 Million (MAP)

MAP Protocol (CURRENCY:MAP) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on May 25th. MAP Protocol has a market capitalization of $8.90 million and approximately $2.97 million worth of MAP Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, MAP Protocol has traded 26.8% lower against the dollar. One MAP Protocol coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0280 or 0.00000073 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002617 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002527 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $21.96 or 0.00057416 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $133.17 or 0.00348159 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $71.08 or 0.00185826 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00003936 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $322.24 or 0.00842461 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 23.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.43 or 0.00032492 BTC.

About MAP Protocol

MAP Protocol’s launch date was September 11th, 2019. MAP Protocol’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 318,474,889 coins. MAP Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/marcopolo-protocol . The official website for MAP Protocol is www.maplabs.io . MAP Protocol’s official Twitter account is @marcopologlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for MAP Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/MarcoPoloProtocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “MarcoPolo Protocol is an open, fully decentralized, chain-to-chain interoperation protocol that enables the interoperability of multiple independently verifiable consensus blockchains without a relay chain. MarcoPolo Protocol expects to construct a future inter-chain-net, which is interoperable and chain-to-chain based. The ecosystem built on MarcoPolo Protocol can provide a solid infrastructure for finance, AI, IoT, traceability, and governance filed by cross-chain communication, privacy computation, shared storage, etc… “

Buying and Selling MAP Protocol

