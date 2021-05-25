Marathon Gold (OTCMKTS:MGDPF) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Desjardins

Desjardins assumed coverage on shares of Marathon Gold (OTCMKTS:MGDPF) in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on MGDPF. CIBC lowered their price target on Marathon Gold from $4.00 to $3.75 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. TD Securities reduced their price target on Marathon Gold from $4.25 to $4.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Marathon Gold from $3.25 to $3.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Canaccord Genuity restated a buy rating on shares of Marathon Gold in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, National Bank Financial restated an outperform rating on shares of Marathon Gold in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $4.03.

Shares of MGDPF opened at $2.57 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.12. Marathon Gold has a 52-week low of $0.65 and a 52-week high of $2.74.

Marathon Gold Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource projects in Canada. The company explores for gold, and precious and base metal deposits. Its flagship property is the Valentine Lake gold property with four mineralized deposits located in Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada.

