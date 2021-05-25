Mariner LLC Buys 13,704 Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Mariner LLC raised its stake in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 3.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 407,578 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,704 shares during the period. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $35,951,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in Micron Technology in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Micron Technology in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its position in Micron Technology by 98.7% in the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 314 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Finally, DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Micron Technology in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. 81.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on MU shares. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Cascend Securities raised their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Monday, March 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Micron Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.29.

In related news, SVP Joel L. Poppen sold 4,984 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.65, for a total transaction of $476,719.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 257,197 shares in the company, valued at $24,600,893.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 8,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.95, for a total transaction of $671,885.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 98,997 shares of company stock valued at $8,454,200 in the last ninety days. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MU opened at $82.90 on Tuesday. Micron Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $42.25 and a fifty-two week high of $96.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 3.18. The company has a fifty day moving average of $86.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $80.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $92.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.40, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.26.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.03. Micron Technology had a net margin of 13.60% and a return on equity of 9.81%. The company had revenue of $6.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It offers memory and storage technologies, including DRAM, NAND, NOR, and 3D XPoint memory under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

