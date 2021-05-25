Mariner LLC Has $19.26 Million Stock Position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Mariner LLC lifted its stake in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) by 6.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 330,165 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 21,009 shares during the period. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $19,255,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 7.4% in the first quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 52,660 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,071,000 after acquiring an additional 3,640 shares during the last quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC grew its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 28,191 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,352,000 after acquiring an additional 1,228 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc boosted its stake in Truist Financial by 22.0% during the first quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 58,475 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,410,000 after buying an additional 10,556 shares in the last quarter. tru Independence LLC boosted its stake in Truist Financial by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 138,082 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,618,000 after buying an additional 2,591 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its stake in Truist Financial by 42.0% during the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 13,238 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $772,000 after buying an additional 3,915 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.98% of the company’s stock.

Truist Financial stock opened at $61.21 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Truist Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $33.47 and a 12-month high of $62.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.35.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.07. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 9.48% and a net margin of 20.04%. The business had revenue of $5.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.83 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Truist Financial Co. will post 4.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.94%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.37%.

In other news, EVP Michael Baron Maguire sold 3,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.16, for a total value of $189,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $408,690.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Cynthia B. Powell sold 2,201 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.31, for a total value of $128,340.31. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $124,375.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,997 shares of company stock valued at $1,223,463 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on TFC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $60.50 to $63.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Compass Point lifted their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Truist Financial in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $56.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.81.

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

