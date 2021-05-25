Mariner LLC Has $25.64 Million Stake in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Mariner LLC lifted its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) by 26.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 182,056 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,401 shares during the quarter. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $25,641,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,509,610 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,698,356,000 after purchasing an additional 1,322,107 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,151,781 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,416,275,000 after purchasing an additional 651,934 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,167,111 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $720,863,000 after purchasing an additional 36,923 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,848,086 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $536,847,000 after purchasing an additional 517,002 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,765,248 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $525,284,000 after purchasing an additional 84,165 shares during the last quarter. 93.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Digital Realty Trust alerts:

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DLR. Mizuho raised their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $157.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $167.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Evercore ISI began coverage on Digital Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $145.00 target price for the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Digital Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $169.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.07.

Shares of NYSE DLR opened at $151.22 on Tuesday. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $124.65 and a 52 week high of $165.49. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $148.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $140.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a market cap of $42.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 98.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.09.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($0.27). Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 3.31% and a net margin of 12.43%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.53 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $1.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.07%. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.60%.

In other news, Director Kevin Kennedy sold 200 shares of Digital Realty Trust stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.58, for a total transaction of $26,916.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,916. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director David C. Ruberg sold 48,300 shares of Digital Realty Trust stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.38, for a total value of $6,442,254.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 719,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $96,007,991.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 264,574 shares of company stock valued at $39,164,768. 0.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Digital Realty Trust

Digital Realty supports the world's leading enterprises and service providers by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITALR, the company's global data center platform, provides customers a trusted foundation and proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture PDxTM solution methodology for scaling digital business and efficiently managing data gravity challenges.

Further Reading: dividend yield calculator

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DLR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR).

Receive News & Ratings for Digital Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.