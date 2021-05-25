Mariner LLC Has $40.56 Million Holdings in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Mariner LLC cut its holdings in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) by 0.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 122,752 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 413 shares during the quarter. Mariner LLC’s holdings in KLA were worth $40,555,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of KLA during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new stake in shares of KLA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of KLA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new stake in KLA in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in KLA by 34.3% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 141 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.97% of the company’s stock.

Get KLA alerts:

NASDAQ:KLAC opened at $317.55 on Tuesday. KLA Co. has a 1-year low of $168.24 and a 1-year high of $359.69. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $323.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $293.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.64, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.23.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $3.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.59 by $0.26. KLA had a return on equity of 69.63% and a net margin of 28.77%. The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that KLA Co. will post 14.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. KLA’s payout ratio is 34.78%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on KLAC. KeyCorp upped their price target on KLA from $339.00 to $369.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on KLA from $255.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Citigroup increased their target price on KLA from $360.00 to $380.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. Cowen increased their target price on KLA from $295.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of KLA in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $310.19.

In other news, Director Gary B. Moore acquired 377 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $301.02 per share, for a total transaction of $113,484.54. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 12,017 shares in the company, valued at $3,617,357.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.95, for a total value of $4,649,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 61,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,187,764.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

KLA Profile

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

Further Reading: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KLAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC).

Receive News & Ratings for KLA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KLA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.