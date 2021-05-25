Mariner LLC Sells 20,545 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Mariner LLC lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) by 9.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 193,977 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,545 shares during the quarter. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $32,125,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Webster Bank N. A. grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 108.5% during the first quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 74.0% during the first quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the first quarter valued at about $31,000.

NYSEARCA VBR opened at $173.58 on Tuesday. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $101.45 and a 52 week high of $178.72. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $171.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $155.06.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

