Mariner LLC Sells 52,605 Shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF)

Mariner LLC cut its holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF) by 24.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 163,850 shares of the company’s stock after selling 52,605 shares during the quarter. Mariner LLC owned approximately 0.42% of iShares S&P 100 ETF worth $29,465,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 111.4% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 186 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 97.6% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA OEF opened at $190.75 on Tuesday. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a 12 month low of $135.88 and a 12 month high of $192.26. The company’s 50 day moving average is $188.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $176.71.

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

