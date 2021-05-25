Marketing Services S.A.S Total Sells 37,073 Shares of Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ:CLNE) Stock

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ:CLNE) major shareholder Marketing Services S.A.S Total sold 37,073 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.02, for a total value of $297,325.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Marketing Services S.A.S Total also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Clean Energy Fuels alerts:

On Friday, May 21st, Marketing Services S.A.S Total sold 100 shares of Clean Energy Fuels stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total value of $800.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:CLNE traded down $0.27 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $7.69. 135,076 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,072,853. Clean Energy Fuels Corp. has a 12 month low of $1.98 and a 12 month high of $19.79. The firm has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of -88.44 and a beta of 1.83. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.91. The company has a current ratio of 3.23, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $77.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.26 million. Clean Energy Fuels had a negative net margin of 6.62% and a negative return on equity of 2.79%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.01) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Clean Energy Fuels Corp. will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CLNE. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Clean Energy Fuels from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. TheStreet downgraded Clean Energy Fuels from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Cowen started coverage on Clean Energy Fuels in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Clean Energy Fuels in a report on Monday, May 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Clean Energy Fuels in a report on Monday, April 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.08.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 40.3% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,830 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Focused Wealth Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 78.2% in the first quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 2,524 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 1,108 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 10,044.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,536 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 2,511 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 119.8% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,395 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 2,395 shares during the period. Finally, Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 26.9% in the first quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 4,442 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 942 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.79% of the company’s stock.

Clean Energy Fuels Company Profile

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. provides natural gas as an alternative fuel for vehicle fleets and related fueling solutions, primarily in the United States and Canada. It supplies renewable natural gas (RNG), compressed natural gas (CNG), and liquefied natural gas (LNG) for light, medium, and heavy-duty vehicles; and offers operation and maintenance services for public and private vehicle fleet customer stations.

Further Reading: History of the Euro STOXX 50 Index



Receive News & Ratings for Clean Energy Fuels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clean Energy Fuels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.