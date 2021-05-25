MASQ Price Down 12.4% Over Last 7 Days (MASQ)

MASQ (CURRENCY:MASQ) traded 3.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on May 25th. During the last seven days, MASQ has traded down 12.4% against the U.S. dollar. One MASQ coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.21 or 0.00000542 BTC on exchanges. MASQ has a total market capitalization of $3.93 million and $205,065.00 worth of MASQ was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002546 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002545 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.14 or 0.00058833 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $145.27 or 0.00369359 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $72.81 or 0.00185125 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00003993 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $346.82 or 0.00881836 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 22.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.94 or 0.00032909 BTC.

MASQ Profile

MASQ launched on November 1st, 2020. MASQ’s total supply is 37,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,400,936 coins. MASQ’s official Twitter account is @MASQ_ai

According to CryptoCompare, “MASQ Node software is the connection to this community network. Each Node is designed to seek out the best routes to transmit the desired content and delivers it to end-users. As the network gains more active Nodes, network latency will decrease and throughput will rise. “

MASQ Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MASQ directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MASQ should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MASQ using one of the exchanges listed above.

