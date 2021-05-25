Maxeon Solar Technologies (NASDAQ:MAXN) Receives “Buy” Rating from Raymond James

Raymond James restated their buy rating on shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies (NASDAQ:MAXN) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a $33.00 price target on the stock.

MAXN has been the subject of several other reports. Roth Capital restated a neutral rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies in a report on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, April 12th.

Maxeon Solar Technologies stock opened at $15.64 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $19.12 and a 200-day moving average of $29.50. The firm has a market cap of $533.81 million and a P/E ratio of -2.69. Maxeon Solar Technologies has a 1-year low of $11.78 and a 1-year high of $57.97.

Maxeon Solar Technologies (NASDAQ:MAXN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 20th. The company reported ($1.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.56) by $0.42. Research analysts forecast that Maxeon Solar Technologies will post -3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MAXN. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $22,492,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new stake in Maxeon Solar Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,272,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Maxeon Solar Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,003,000. Mak Capital One LLC bought a new stake in Maxeon Solar Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,163,000. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Maxeon Solar Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,085,000. 28.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Maxeon Solar Technologies

Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. designs, manufactures, markets, and sells solar panels and related solar system components worldwide. The company provides interdigitated back contact and shingled solar cells and panels under the SunPower brand. It offers its products to dealers, project developers, system integrators, distributors, resellers, and residential and small-scale commercial customers.

