MBM Wealth Consultants LLC Acquires 227 Shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

MBM Wealth Consultants LLC grew its holdings in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) by 9.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,618 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the period. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $530,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Dollar General during the 4th quarter worth $563,208,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Dollar General by 60.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,427,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $510,501,000 after purchasing an additional 914,802 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank acquired a new position in Dollar General during the 4th quarter valued at $167,721,000. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt raised its stake in Dollar General by 24.8% during the 1st quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 2,353,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $476,658,000 after purchasing an additional 467,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Manning & Napier Group LLC raised its stake in Dollar General by 191.6% during the 1st quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 481,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,640,000 after purchasing an additional 316,624 shares during the last quarter. 89.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp reiterated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Dollar General in a research note on Monday, May 10th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Dollar General from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 target price on shares of Dollar General in a research note on Tuesday. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Dollar General from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $250.00 to $220.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Dollar General presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $229.43.

NYSE:DG traded up $1.87 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $199.02. 35,539 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,427,251. Dollar General Co. has a 12 month low of $173.50 and a 12 month high of $225.25. The company has a fifty day moving average of $211.49 and a 200 day moving average of $206.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market cap of $47.62 billion, a PE ratio of 18.58, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.52.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.72 by ($0.10). Dollar General had a return on equity of 37.64% and a net margin of 7.87%. The company had revenue of $8.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Dollar General Co. will post 9.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th were paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 5th. This is a positive change from Dollar General’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.82%.

Dollar General announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, March 18th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to purchase up to 4.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, CFO John W. Garratt sold 26,127 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.35, for a total value of $5,208,417.45. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 37,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,393,492.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

