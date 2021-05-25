MBM Wealth Consultants LLC Acquires 3,089 Shares of VanEck Vectors Short High Yield Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:SHYD)

MBM Wealth Consultants LLC increased its position in VanEck Vectors Short High Yield Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:SHYD) by 2.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 135,378 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,089 shares during the quarter. VanEck Vectors Short High Yield Muni ETF comprises about 1.7% of MBM Wealth Consultants LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC owned 1.08% of VanEck Vectors Short High Yield Muni ETF worth $3,388,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHYD. FMR LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Short High Yield Muni ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in VanEck Vectors Short High Yield Muni ETF by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 36,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $903,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its stake in VanEck Vectors Short High Yield Muni ETF by 19.7% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 37,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $942,000 after purchasing an additional 6,245 shares in the last quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in VanEck Vectors Short High Yield Muni ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 192,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,771,000 after purchasing an additional 767 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clark Capital Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Short High Yield Muni ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $712,000.

Shares of SHYD stock remained flat at $$25.21 during trading hours on Tuesday. 4,149 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 96,948. VanEck Vectors Short High Yield Muni ETF has a 52-week low of $22.79 and a 52-week high of $25.39. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.95.

