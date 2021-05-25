MBM Wealth Consultants LLC Has $9.94 Million Stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

MBM Wealth Consultants LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 4.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,297 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,139 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 5.0% of MBM Wealth Consultants LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $9,942,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VOO. Winch Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 260.0% in the 1st quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 72 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Reby Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Powell Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, South State CORP. raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 76.0% during the 4th quarter. South State CORP. now owns 88 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock traded down $0.61 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $384.71. 323,228 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,130,159. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $272.77 and a 12 month high of $388.68. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $381.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $355.55.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

