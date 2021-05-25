MBM Wealth Consultants LLC Sells 115 Shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYG)

MBM Wealth Consultants LLC decreased its position in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYG) by 4.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,386 shares of the company’s stock after selling 115 shares during the period. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF were worth $408,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. RiverFront Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 20.9% in the first quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 998,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,040,000 after acquiring an additional 172,635 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 186.1% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 186,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,933,000 after acquiring an additional 121,281 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 19.5% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 126,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,665,000 after acquiring an additional 20,599 shares during the period. Marks Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF in the first quarter worth $18,825,000. Finally, Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF in the first quarter worth $11,752,000.

IYG stock traded down $0.37 on Tuesday, reaching $187.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 615 shares, compared to its average volume of 99,015. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $181.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $161.26. iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF has a 12-month low of $115.62 and a 12-month high of $189.72.

iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Financial Services Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of the financial services sector of the United States equity market.

