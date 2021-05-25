Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) Now Covered by Analysts at Barclays

Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an equal weight rating on the medical technology company’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on MDT. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on Medtronic from $123.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Raymond James increased their price objective on Medtronic from $122.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Medtronic from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Atlantic Securities began coverage on Medtronic in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued an overweight rating and a $153.00 target price for the company. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on Medtronic from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $126.27.

Shares of MDT stock opened at $128.10 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The company has a market cap of $172.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.86, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $126.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $118.26. Medtronic has a 1-year low of $87.68 and a 1-year high of $132.30.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.14. Medtronic had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 10.36%. The firm had revenue of $7.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.44 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Medtronic will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 16th. Investors of record on Friday, March 26th were issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 25th. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.54%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Medtronic during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in Medtronic during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in shares of Medtronic in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Medtronic during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, JCIC Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Medtronic by 335.2% during the fourth quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 235 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.48% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

