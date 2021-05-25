Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $3,096.00

Memetic / PepeCoin (CURRENCY:MEME) traded up 2.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on May 25th. One Memetic / PepeCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0520 or 0.00000135 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Memetic / PepeCoin has traded 32.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Memetic / PepeCoin has a market cap of $1.55 million and $3,096.00 worth of Memetic / PepeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $198.95 or 0.00515595 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00003969 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.66 or 0.00025035 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0419 or 0.00000109 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00003130 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $583.95 or 0.01513393 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0408 or 0.00000106 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000020 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 14.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000357 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin Profile

MEME is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 5th, 2015. Memetic / PepeCoin’s total supply is 30,241,075 coins and its circulating supply is 29,873,823 coins. The official website for Memetic / PepeCoin is memetic.ai . Memetic / PepeCoin’s official Twitter account is @pepecoins

According to CryptoCompare, “Meme is an experimental protocol mashing up some of the most exciting innovations in DeFi and crypto collectibles. The usersmay put $MEME to work by farming exclusive NFT memes. Stake LP tokens for access to the MEME batch of legendary cards. “

Buying and Selling Memetic / PepeCoin

