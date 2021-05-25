Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Holdings Trimmed by Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC

Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 7.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,011 shares of the company’s stock after selling 390 shares during the quarter. Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $392,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Financial Avengers Inc. purchased a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Curi Capital purchased a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. purchased a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

Shares of MRK stock traded down $0.79 on Tuesday, hitting $78.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 198,924 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,667,301. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Merck & Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $71.71 and a fifty-two week high of $87.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $77.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $198.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.40.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($0.23). Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 14.64% and a return on equity of 54.15%. The business had revenue of $12.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.50 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 6.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Frank Clyburn sold 19,324 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.32, for a total value of $1,513,455.68. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MRK. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $103.00 to $102.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Argus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Merck & Co., Inc. currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.50.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health segments. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, diabetes, and women's health, as well as vaccine products.

Further Reading: Marijuana Stocks Future Looks Bright

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK).

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.