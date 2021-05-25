Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP)

Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) by 913.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,188 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,676 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners were worth $225,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MMP. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 878.5% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 636 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. ADE LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Phoenix Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. 54.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Lisa J. Korner sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.62, for a total value of $476,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 82,953 shares in the company, valued at $3,950,221.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MMP. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Magellan Midstream Partners from $46.00 to $49.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. TheStreet cut Magellan Midstream Partners from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Scotiabank assumed coverage on Magellan Midstream Partners in a report on Monday, February 1st. They set a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Truist lowered Magellan Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, TD Securities lowered Magellan Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the company from $47.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.72.

Magellan Midstream Partners stock opened at $49.69 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $46.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.85. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. has a one year low of $32.61 and a one year high of $50.00. The stock has a market cap of $11.09 billion, a PE ratio of 14.88 and a beta of 1.11.

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The pipeline company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.22. Magellan Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 34.70% and a net margin of 32.55%. The company had revenue of $661.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $661.52 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. will post 3.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th were paid a $1.028 dividend. This represents a $4.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.28%. This is a boost from Magellan Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. Magellan Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 107.03%.

About Magellan Midstream Partners

Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. engages in the transportation, storage, and distribution of refined petroleum products and crude oil in the United States. The company operates through Refined Products and Crude Oil segments. It operates refined products pipeline that transports gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, kerosene, and heating oil to refiners, wholesalers, retailers, traders, railroads, airlines, and regional farm cooperatives; and to end markets, including retail gasoline stations, truck stops, farm cooperatives, railroad fueling depots, military bases, and commercial airports.

