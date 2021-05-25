Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC Takes $204,000 Position in Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI)

Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,185 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Crown Castle International during the fourth quarter worth about $669,019,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Crown Castle International by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,208,821 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,306,761,000 after acquiring an additional 987,581 shares in the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd raised its stake in Crown Castle International by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 14,444,891 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,299,482,000 after acquiring an additional 792,000 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Crown Castle International by 39.5% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,017,517 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $321,168,000 after acquiring an additional 570,857 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Crown Castle International by 65.9% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,060,599 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $182,561,000 after acquiring an additional 421,434 shares in the last quarter. 87.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Crown Castle International alerts:

In other news, CFO Daniel K. Schlanger sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.73, for a total transaction of $753,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 80,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,180,642.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Kenneth Jay Simon sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.77, for a total value of $904,620.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 76,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,519,883.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 4,590 shares of company stock worth $737,258 and have sold 14,796 shares worth $2,270,261. 0.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Crown Castle International stock opened at $186.24 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.14, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.35. Crown Castle International Corp. has a 52-week low of $146.15 and a 52-week high of $189.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $182.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $166.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.61.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. Crown Castle International had a return on equity of 10.52% and a net margin of 16.80%. Crown Castle International’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 6.49 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CCI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Crown Castle International from $189.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Crown Castle International from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Crown Castle International from $158.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Crown Castle International from $176.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Crown Castle International from $187.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $187.57.

About Crown Castle International

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

See Also: How does inflation affect different investments?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI).

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Castle International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown Castle International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.