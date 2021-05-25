Meridian Wealth Management LLC Has $434,000 Holdings in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Meridian Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) by 16.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,615 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,110 shares during the quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $434,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in DuPont de Nemours during the fourth quarter worth $624,333,000. LMR Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the fourth quarter valued at about $215,748,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,654,598 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,895,408,000 after purchasing an additional 1,280,420 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 106.4% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,150,472 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $152,920,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108,512 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 36.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,889,269 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $276,566,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033,886 shares during the period.

In other DuPont de Nemours news, SVP Raj Ratnakar sold 11,408 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.80, for a total transaction of $944,582.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,896 shares in the company, valued at approximately $984,988.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

DD opened at $85.26 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $79.20 and its 200-day moving average is $74.06. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.24 and a 1-year high of $87.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market cap of $45.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.91, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.54.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $3.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.82 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 15.97% and a return on equity of 6.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.84 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.76 EPS for the current year.

DuPont de Nemours announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Monday, March 8th that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the basic materials company to reacquire up to 2.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.05%. DuPont de Nemours’s payout ratio is 35.71%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $88.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered shares of DuPont de Nemours to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Bank of America lowered shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Argus raised their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $81.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of DuPont de Nemours in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $84.00 price target on the stock. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.75.

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials, ingredients, and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's Electronics & Imaging segment supplies materials to manufacture photovoltaics and solar cells; materials and printing systems to the advanced printing industry; and materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing front-end and back-end of the manufacturing process.

