Meridian Wealth Management LLC Purchases 231 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Meridian Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 3.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,079 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $628,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PM. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 12.6% during the first quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 931 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 1.5% during the first quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. now owns 7,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $640,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 4.3% during the first quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 2,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 2.1% during the first quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 5,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edge Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 3,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.03% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PM opened at $98.16 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $94.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $85.71. The company has a market cap of $152.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.69, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.82. Philip Morris International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $68.37 and a fifty-two week high of $98.62.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $7.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.33 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 85.06% and a net margin of 11.20%. The company’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.21 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 22nd were given a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 19th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.89%. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is 92.84%.

In other news, CEO Martin G. King sold 21,066 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.51, for a total transaction of $1,990,947.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Mario Masseroli sold 1,734 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.31, for a total value of $170,469.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 33,370 shares of company stock valued at $3,157,957. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on PM shares. Barclays raised their target price on Philip Morris International from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $81.00 to $105.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Philip Morris International from $90.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Philip Morris International from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.62.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, smoke-free products, and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Creations, HEETS Dimensions, HEETS Marlboro, HEETS FROM MARLBORO, Marlboro Dimensions, Marlboro HeatSticks, and Parliament HeatSticks brands, as well as under the Fiit and Miix licensed brands.

