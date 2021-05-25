Meridian Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Meridian Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 5,175 shares of the game software company’s stock, valued at approximately $701,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of EA. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 40,392 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $5,468,000 after purchasing an additional 3,657 shares during the period. Berger Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Electronic Arts in the 4th quarter worth about $3,915,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Electronic Arts in the 4th quarter worth about $13,785,000. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 25.3% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 19,202 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $2,757,000 after purchasing an additional 3,880 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Electronic Arts by 75.6% during the 1st quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 21,600 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $2,924,000 after acquiring an additional 9,300 shares during the period. 88.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Electronic Arts alerts:

In other news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 14,847 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.04, for a total value of $2,094,020.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Jacob J. Schatz sold 1,000 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.05, for a total value of $137,050.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 21,015 shares in the company, valued at $2,880,105.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 34,557 shares of company stock valued at $4,835,962. Corporate insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

EA stock opened at $142.09 on Tuesday. Electronic Arts Inc. has a twelve month low of $110.15 and a twelve month high of $150.30. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market cap of $40.87 billion, a PE ratio of 49.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a 50 day moving average of $141.02 and a 200 day moving average of $136.87.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The game software company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.18. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 16.74% and a net margin of 14.87%. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 4.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 1st. Electronic Arts’s payout ratio is 14.98%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on EA. TheStreet cut Electronic Arts from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Cowen increased their target price on Electronic Arts from $161.00 to $171.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Electronic Arts in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $165.00 target price for the company. Barclays dropped their target price on Electronic Arts from $145.00 to $142.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Wedbush increased their price objective on Electronic Arts from $162.50 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $157.81.

Electronic Arts Profile

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

Further Reading: Limitations of the P/E Growth ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Electronic Arts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electronic Arts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.