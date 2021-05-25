Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB) Plans $0.16 Quarterly Dividend

Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, April 5th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 31st will be given a dividend of 0.16 per share by the medical instruments supplier on Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th.

Mesa Laboratories has a dividend payout ratio of 14.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Mesa Laboratories to earn $5.84 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.64 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 11.0%.

NASDAQ:MLAB opened at $245.97 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 10.64 and a quick ratio of 10.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -464.09 and a beta of 0.35. The company’s 50-day moving average is $249.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $269.35. Mesa Laboratories has a 1-year low of $207.54 and a 1-year high of $307.97.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mesa Laboratories from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th.

In other news, CFO John Sakys sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.84, for a total value of $659,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,850 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,279,624. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John James Sullivan sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.94, for a total transaction of $342,425.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 57,958 shares in the company, valued at $15,877,014.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 6,848 shares of company stock worth $1,791,760. Company insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

About Mesa Laboratories

Mesa Laboratories, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets quality control instruments and disposable products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Japan. The company's Sterilization and Disinfection Control segment manufactures and markets biological indicators comprising spore strips, self-contained products, and culture media, as well as process challenge devices; and offers testing services.

