MetaHash Trading Down 30.5% Over Last 7 Days (MHC)

#MetaHash (CURRENCY:MHC) traded down 10.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on May 25th. One #MetaHash coin can now be bought for about $0.0156 or 0.00000042 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. #MetaHash has a market capitalization of $40.14 million and approximately $2.10 million worth of #MetaHash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, #MetaHash has traded down 30.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get #MetaHash alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002670 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002460 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $20.74 or 0.00055272 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $132.78 or 0.00353843 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $67.78 or 0.00180623 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 16.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00003870 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $305.20 or 0.00813301 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About #MetaHash

#MetaHash was first traded on May 29th, 2018. #MetaHash’s total supply is 2,738,323,629 coins and its circulating supply is 2,568,958,869 coins. The official message board for #MetaHash is medium.com/@themetahash . #MetaHash’s official Twitter account is @themetahash . #MetaHash’s official website is metahash.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Working on Blockchain 4.0 protocol, #Metahash is a blockchain-based transaction ecosystem that developed the Tracechain protocol to optimize the transaction speed on the crypto space with high-speed transactions and low fees. The Metahash structure has four synergetic parts: TraceChain, MetaApps, Metagate, and MetaHashCoin. The TraceChain is an AI (Artificial Intelligence) algorithm that increases the speed of the traffic all over the network. Through the MetaApps users build DApps and also projects using different languages can be converted to a MetaApp application. The user interface Metagate is the link between TraceChain and MetaApps. The digital asset MetaHashCoin is a payment method within the Metahash ecosystem and has the utility to be converted to other tokens of different networks. “

Buying and Selling #MetaHash

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as #MetaHash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire #MetaHash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy #MetaHash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for #MetaHash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for #MetaHash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.