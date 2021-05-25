Metso Outotec Oyj (OTCMKTS:OUKPY) Trading Up 1.9%

Metso Outotec Oyj (OTCMKTS:OUKPY) traded up 1.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $6.10 and last traded at $5.91. 5,752 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 53% from the average session volume of 12,115 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.80.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Metso Outotec Oyj in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Metso Outotec Oyj in a research report on Monday, April 12th. AlphaValue raised Metso Outotec Oyj to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Metso Outotec Oyj in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Metso Outotec Oyj in a research report on Monday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Get Metso Outotec Oyj alerts:

The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.81 and a 200 day moving average of $5.15.

Metso Outotec Oyj provides sustainable technologies, end-to-end solutions, and services for minerals processing, aggregates, and metals refining industries in Finland, Europe, North and Central America, South America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Middle East, and India. The company operates through three segments: Aggregates, Minerals, and Metals.

See Also: Dollar Cost Averaging

Receive News & Ratings for Metso Outotec Oyj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Metso Outotec Oyj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.